Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Purple Innovation, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Purple Innovation in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Purple Innovation’s current full-year earnings is ($0.16) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $144.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.79 million. Purple Innovation had a negative net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 30.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Purple Innovation Stock Down 2.6 %

Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $45.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRPL opened at $3.80 on Friday. Purple Innovation has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $27.53. The firm has a market cap of $315.76 million, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Purple Innovation news, insider Jack Roddy bought 6,000 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.85 per share, with a total value of $29,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 987,859 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.58 per share, for a total transaction of $4,524,394.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,399,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,869,508.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jack Roddy acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.85 per share, with a total value of $29,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 4,490,600 shares of company stock valued at $20,883,909. 24.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Purple Innovation

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at about $317,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Purple Innovation by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Purple Innovation by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Purple Innovation by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the fourth quarter worth $1,467,000.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company also offers bases, foundations, sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, weighted blankets, and duvets, as well as pet beds. It markets and sells its products through its e-commerce online channels retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through Purple retail showrooms.

See Also

