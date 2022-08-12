Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Porch Group, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Porch Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.25). The consensus estimate for Porch Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.88) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Porch Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.11). Porch Group had a negative net margin of 24.17% and a negative return on equity of 42.51%. The company had revenue of $62.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Porch Group from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Porch Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRCH opened at $3.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $333.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.13. Porch Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Porch Group by 77.7% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 8,345,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,961,000 after buying an additional 3,648,071 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,130,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 4th quarter worth $94,574,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Porch Group by 161.9% in the 2nd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 6,051,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Porch Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,983,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,663,000 after purchasing an additional 144,971 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Porch Group news, Director Sean Davis Kell bought 10,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.62 per share, for a total transaction of $49,988.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,820 shares in the company, valued at $49,988.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 18.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

