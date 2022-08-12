The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Short Interest Up 900.0% in July

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the July 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Price Performance

GRX stock opened at $11.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.91. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $14.25.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 171,947 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 11,604 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 170,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 22,046 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 13.1% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 59,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 5.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000.

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

