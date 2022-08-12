The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Short Interest Up 900.0% in July

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the July 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
GRX stock opened at $11.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.91. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $14.25.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th.
The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.
