Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 825.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Leonardo Stock Performance

FINMY stock opened at $4.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Leonardo has a 52-week low of $3.24 and a 52-week high of $5.73.

Get Leonardo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FINMY shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Leonardo to €15.30 ($15.61) in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Leonardo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

About Leonardo

Leonardo S.p.a., an industrial and technological company, engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers a range of helicopters for battlefield, combat, maritime, training, executive and private transport, medical and rescue, security, energy, and utility services, as well as provides support and training services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.