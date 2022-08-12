First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, an increase of 795.7% from the July 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 65,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $866,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 10,052 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 1.7 %

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $15.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.53. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 52 week low of $12.66 and a 52 week high of $15.98.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Cuts Dividend

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

