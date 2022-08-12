Matthew A. Drapkin Buys 8,769 Shares of Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Stock

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) Director Matthew A. Drapkin bought 8,769 shares of Great Elm Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $17,976.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,672,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,429,346.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Great Elm Group Trading Up 1.0 %

GEG opened at $2.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Great Elm Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $2.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.98.

Get Great Elm Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Great Elm Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Great Elm Group by 56.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 7,419 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Great Elm Group by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Elm Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $418,000. 45.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Elm Group Company Profile

Great Elm Group, Inc engages in the durable medical equipment and investment management businesses. The company distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.