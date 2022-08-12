Michele Murgel Sells 1,056 Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) insider Michele Murgel sold 1,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $16,917.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,884.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Michele Murgel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 10th, Michele Murgel sold 1,388 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $22,319.04.

On Friday, August 5th, Michele Murgel sold 100 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,600.00.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Michele Murgel sold 1,339 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $21,424.00.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Michele Murgel sold 615 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $12,595.20.

On Monday, May 23rd, Michele Murgel sold 875 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $19,328.75.

On Friday, May 20th, Michele Murgel sold 568 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $12,541.44.

Intapp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTA opened at $16.16 on Friday. Intapp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.52 and a fifty-two week high of $40.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.51 and a 200-day moving average of $20.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.01). Intapp had a negative net margin of 36.46% and a negative return on equity of 47.43%. The company had revenue of $69.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intapp, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Intapp from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Intapp from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Intapp from $28.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Intapp from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intapp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intapp

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Intapp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Intapp in the fourth quarter worth $176,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Intapp by 266.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 4,796 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Intapp by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 99,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 6,909 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Intapp during the fourth quarter worth about $674,000. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

