Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDROW) Short Interest Update

Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDROW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 966.7% from the July 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Codere Online Luxembourg Price Performance
CDROW stock opened at $0.34 on Friday.
About Codere Online Luxembourg
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Codere Online Luxembourg (CDROW)
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
Receive News & Ratings for Codere Online Luxembourg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codere Online Luxembourg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.