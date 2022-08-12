Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDROW) Short Interest Update

Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDROW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 966.7% from the July 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Codere Online Luxembourg Price Performance

CDROW stock opened at $0.34 on Friday.

About Codere Online Luxembourg

Codere Online Luxembourg, SA operates as an online gaming and sports betting operator in Latin America. The company offers online sports betting and casino services through its website and a mobile application. It operates in Spain, Italy, Mexico, Colombia, and Panama. The company is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

