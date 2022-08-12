Joel R. Zullinger Sells 550 Shares of Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Stock

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) Director Joel R. Zullinger sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $14,503.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,516.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Orrstown Financial Services Trading Up 0.3 %

Orrstown Financial Services stock opened at $26.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.24. The company has a market capitalization of $283.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.81. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.81 and a 52 week high of $26.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $31.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.24 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 11.75%.

Orrstown Financial Services Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.76%.

Separately, Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $504,000. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $4,536,000. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 14,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 9,024 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 1,414.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 83,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 77,622 shares in the last quarter. 43.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, construction, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

