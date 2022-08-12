Ben Phillips Purchases 75,000 Shares of Norfolk Metals Limited (ASX:NFL) Stock

Norfolk Metals Limited (ASX:NFL – Get Rating) insider Ben Phillips purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.16 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of A$11,625.00 ($8,129.37).

Norfolk Metals Limited focuses on the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties in Australia. It intends to acquire the Roger River gold project located in northwest Tasmania; and the Orroroo uranium project located in the southeast of South Australia. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

