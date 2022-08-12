Insider Selling: Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) SVP Sells 398 Shares of Stock

Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) SVP Ronald C. Awenowicz sold 398 shares of Matthews International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total value of $10,316.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 807 shares in the company, valued at $20,917.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of MATW stock opened at $26.51 on Friday. Matthews International Co. has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $39.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This is a boost from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -123.94%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Matthews International by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,840,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,558,000 after purchasing an additional 239,744 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Matthews International by 414.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 201,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after acquiring an additional 162,290 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Matthews International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,491,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,981,000 after acquiring an additional 74,954 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Matthews International during the 1st quarter worth about $2,167,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 5.5% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,152,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,284,000 after purchasing an additional 60,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Matthews International from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand solutions segment provides brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for the consumer goods and retail industries.

