Insider Selling: Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) SVP Sells 398 Shares of Stock

Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) SVP Ronald C. Awenowicz sold 398 shares of Matthews International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total value of $10,316.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 807 shares in the company, valued at $20,917.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of MATW stock opened at $26.51 on Friday. Matthews International Co. has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $39.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This is a boost from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -123.94%.
Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Matthews International from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.
Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand solutions segment provides brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for the consumer goods and retail industries.
