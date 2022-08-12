First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) Short Interest Update

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, an increase of 1,020.0% from the July 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 257.7% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Stock Performance

FFA stock opened at $17.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.49. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $15.73 and a 52 week high of $22.16.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Announces Dividend

About First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

