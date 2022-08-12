First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) Short Interest Update

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, an increase of 1,020.0% from the July 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 257.7% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter.
FFA stock opened at $17.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.49. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $15.73 and a 52 week high of $22.16.
First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
