First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) Short Interest Up 992.6% in July

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, an increase of 992.6% from the July 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF stock opened at $23.99 on Friday. First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF has a twelve month low of $19.55 and a twelve month high of $45.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,052,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $171,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 60,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 42,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 7,088 shares in the last quarter.

