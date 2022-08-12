CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) Short Interest Up 870.6% in July

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 158,200 shares, an increase of 870.6% from the July 15th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 621,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ:CNSP opened at $0.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.32. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $1.73.

CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that CNS Pharmaceuticals will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in CNS Pharmaceuticals by 242.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 358,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in CNS Pharmaceuticals by 689.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 205,134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group dropped their price objective on CNS Pharmaceuticals to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, an anthracycline that is in Phase I and II clinical trials that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

