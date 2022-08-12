Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTHP) Short Interest Up 855.6% in July

Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTHP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 855.6% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Guided Therapeutics Price Performance

OTCMKTS GTHP opened at $0.58 on Friday. Guided Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.55.

About Guided Therapeutics

Guided Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing medical devices. It focuses on the commercialization of LuViva, a non-invasive cervical cancer detection device that identifies cervical cancers and precancers painlessly, non-invasively, and at the point-of-care by scanning the cervix with light, then analyzing the light reflected and fluorescent light.

