Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTHP) Short Interest Up 855.6% in July

Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTHP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 855.6% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Guided Therapeutics Price Performance
OTCMKTS GTHP opened at $0.58 on Friday. Guided Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.55.
About Guided Therapeutics
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Guided Therapeutics (GTHP)
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
Receive News & Ratings for Guided Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guided Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.