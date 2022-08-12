Short Interest in Founder SPAC (NASDAQ:FOUNU) Increases By 900.0%

Founder SPAC (NASDAQ:FOUNU – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Founder SPAC Stock Performance

FOUNU stock opened at $8.32 on Friday. Founder SPAC has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $10.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Founder SPAC

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Founder SPAC in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Founder SPAC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Founder SPAC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $870,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Founder SPAC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,866,000. Finally, Silver Rock Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Founder SPAC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,869,000.

About Founder SPAC

Founder SPAC does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Founder SPAC was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Potomac, Maryland.

