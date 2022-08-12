Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Short Interest Up 811.1% in July

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 811.1% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Jardine Matheson Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:JMHLY opened at $54.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Jardine Matheson has a 12-month low of $49.95 and a 12-month high of $62.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.74.

Jardine Matheson Company Profile

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, health and beauty, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transportation businesses. It is also involved in the restaurants and hotels, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, and agribusinesses.

