Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Short Interest Up 811.1% in July

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 811.1% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Jardine Matheson Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:JMHLY opened at $54.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Jardine Matheson has a 12-month low of $49.95 and a 12-month high of $62.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.74.
Jardine Matheson Company Profile
