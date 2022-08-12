Short Interest in Accelerate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AAQC) Expands By 916.7%

Accelerate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AAQC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 670,000 shares, a growth of 916.7% from the July 15th total of 65,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.6 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Accelerate Acquisition Stock Performance

NYSE AAQC opened at $9.82 on Friday. Accelerate Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $9.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accelerate Acquisition

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Accelerate Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Accelerate Acquisition by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 263,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after buying an additional 90,663 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Accelerate Acquisition by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 100,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 50,808 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Accelerate Acquisition by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 614,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,994,000 after acquiring an additional 109,103 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accelerate Acquisition by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 898,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,753,000 after acquiring an additional 160,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

About Accelerate Acquisition

Accelerate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in industrial, transportation and mobility, consumer, and retail sectors.

