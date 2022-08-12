IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $382,000 Stock Position in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VREX. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Varex Imaging by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Varex Imaging by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Varex Imaging by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Varex Imaging by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VREX opened at $21.61 on Friday. Varex Imaging Co. has a 12-month low of $18.90 and a 12-month high of $32.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $860.08 million, a PE ratio of 35.43, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.88.

Varex Imaging ( NASDAQ:VREX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 3.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ruediger Naumann-Etienne sold 5,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $117,782.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,602.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys.

