IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 14,183 Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 14,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARCT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $158,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 632.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 127,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,724,000 after purchasing an additional 110,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $2,773,000. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Down 2.6 %

ARCT opened at $17.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.65. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.70 and a 52 week high of $58.45. The company has a market capitalization of $449.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arcturus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARCT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $1.08. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 407.91% and a negative return on equity of 73.87%. The business had revenue of $27.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.07) EPS. Analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $83.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcturus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

Arcturus Therapeutics Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU.

