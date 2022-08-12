IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 42,041 Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 42,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AERI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000.

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AERI opened at $11.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.53. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $17.21. The company has a market cap of $547.40 million, a PE ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 0.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aerie Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AERI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.20. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of ophthalmic therapies for open-angle glaucoma, dry eye, diabetic macular edema, and wet age-related macular degeneration in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AERI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.