IndexIQ Advisors LLC Takes Position in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 165,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 201,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 16,735 shares during the period. Emfo LLC raised its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 230,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 608.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 260,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 223,602 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 156,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 72,340 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 8,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SRNE opened at $2.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.62. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $9.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.25.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutic by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugate, as well as bispecific antibody approach; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that deliver biologic directly into the lymphatic system.

