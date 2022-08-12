KBC Group NV Decreases Stock Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 90.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,159 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 11,120 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Crocs were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Crocs by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Crocs in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Crocs by 1,716.7% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 436 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Crocs in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Crocs in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crocs news, Director Ian Bickley purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.24 per share, with a total value of $291,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 46,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,690,513.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Crocs Price Performance

CROX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Crocs from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Crocs from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Crocs from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Crocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crocs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $76.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.55. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.08 and a fifty-two week high of $183.88.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $964.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.93 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 202.79% and a net margin of 19.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Crocs

(Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

Further Reading

