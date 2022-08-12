Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Star Group were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Separately, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Star Group in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors own 33.13% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Star Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.
Shares of SGU stock opened at $9.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $354.23 million, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Star Group, L.P. has a twelve month low of $9.08 and a twelve month high of $11.67.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.1525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. Star Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.83%.
Star Group, L.P. sells home heating and air conditioning products and services to residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers in the United States. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis, as well as provide plumbing services; and installs maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment.
