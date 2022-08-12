Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Star Group were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Star Group in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors own 33.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Star Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Star Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Star Group

Star Group Price Performance

In related news, CFO Richard Ambury acquired 5,000 shares of Star Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.24 per share, for a total transaction of $46,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,923.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 20.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SGU stock opened at $9.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $354.23 million, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Star Group, L.P. has a twelve month low of $9.08 and a twelve month high of $11.67.

Star Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.1525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. Star Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.83%.

Star Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Star Group, L.P. sells home heating and air conditioning products and services to residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers in the United States. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis, as well as provide plumbing services; and installs maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Star Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.