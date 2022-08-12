KBC Group NV Purchases 483 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

KBC Group NV boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the period. 18.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CENT opened at $44.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.43. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.16. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $40.03 and a fifty-two week high of $57.32.

Central Garden & Pet Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

