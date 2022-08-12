Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Position Increased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) by 146.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,310 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,086 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 65.7% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 845 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 13,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1,286.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 513 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Linda Kristine Myers acquired 1,600 shares of Gibraltar Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.16 per share, with a total value of $61,056.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,983.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $46.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.74. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $36.86 and a one year high of $79.40.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $366.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.43 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

