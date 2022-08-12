KBC Group NV Trims Stake in Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

KBC Group NV decreased its position in shares of Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Rating) by 77.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,766 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Ring Energy were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ring Energy by 374.6% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 94,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 74,921 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ring Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ring Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $390,000. NTB Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ring Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV boosted its position in shares of Ring Energy by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 56,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Ring Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Capital cut Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Ring Energy Stock Up 5.1 %

REI stock opened at $2.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $311.00 million, a P/E ratio of -96.63 and a beta of 2.13. Ring Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $5.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $68.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.10 million. Ring Energy had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 1.69%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ring Energy, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder William R. Kruse purchased 507,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $1,354,261.38. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,446,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,903,351.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Ring Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 77.8 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,882 net developed acres and 1,406 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 18,437 net developed acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 13,662 net developed acres and 11,993 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ring Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ring Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.