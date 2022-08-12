KBC Group NV Acquires New Shares in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 17,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSP. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Street Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 1st quarter worth $86,000. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FSP stock opened at $3.30 on Friday. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.19 and a 52-week high of $6.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Franklin Street Properties’s payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

In related news, Director Brian N. Hansen acquired 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $167,025.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,750. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Brian N. Hansen acquired 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $167,025.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,750. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian N. Hansen acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $198,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 225,000 shares in the company, valued at $891,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Franklin Street Properties from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

