Csenge Advisory Group Has $370,000 Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 110.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 7,474 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 28.3% during the first quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 10,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCR opened at $276.25 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $360.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.00.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

