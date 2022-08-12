Csenge Advisory Group Has $369,000 Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Eaton were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonnington Group LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 11.1% in the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 13,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in Eaton by 6.3% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 25,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Eaton by 54.6% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 588.6% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Eaton from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Eaton from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eaton from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.64.

In related news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,944.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,577.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton stock opened at $149.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $175.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.15%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

