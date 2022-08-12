Csenge Advisory Group Buys New Stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 205.8% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $58,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FNCL opened at $49.87 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 1 year low of $43.12 and a 1 year high of $59.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.43.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.