Csenge Advisory Group Buys New Stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 205.8% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $58,000.
Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA FNCL opened at $49.87 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 1 year low of $43.12 and a 1 year high of $59.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.43.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL)
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.