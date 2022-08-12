Csenge Advisory Group Purchases New Shares in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,473 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LYB shares. Barclays lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.26.

Insider Transactions at LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

In other news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $294,201.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at $782,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $3,758,647.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,612 shares in the company, valued at $4,394,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

NYSE:LYB opened at $91.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.27. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $82.14 and a 1 year high of $117.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.91 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.35 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $5.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 29.01%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

