Csenge Advisory Group Invests $357,000 in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,191,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,969,643,000 after acquiring an additional 88,326 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,226,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,662,740,000 after purchasing an additional 130,530 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,079,000 after purchasing an additional 105,181 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $720,070,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,352,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,101,000 after purchasing an additional 163,952 shares during the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 0.9 %

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $302.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $262.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.12. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $230.44 and a twelve month high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.38 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on PH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $346.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $336.00 to $274.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $283.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.46.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

