Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Cut by Analyst

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, August 9th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.53) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.50). The consensus estimate for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.07) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.01) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.82) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.02) EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on XENE. Wedbush upped their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

NASDAQ:XENE opened at $38.02 on Friday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $41.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.78 and a beta of 1.53.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.06). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 432.24% and a negative return on equity of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XENE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 177.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,992,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,797 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 136.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,274,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,070,000 after buying an additional 1,311,474 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3,996.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,220,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,154 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 322.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 724,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,143,000 after acquiring an additional 552,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $16,295,000.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

