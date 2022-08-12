Analysts Offer Predictions for Vertex, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VERX)

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Vertex in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 9th. William Blair analyst M. Stotler anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vertex’s current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Vertex’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Vertex from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Vertex from $14.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.93.

Vertex Trading Down 2.8 %

VERX opened at $13.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.83, a P/E/G ratio of 60.15 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Vertex has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $22.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.74.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $119.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Vertex by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex by 712.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex by 3.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vertex in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Vertex by 28.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Lisa Butler sold 34,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total transaction of $338,490.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,919.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vertex news, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total value of $36,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,300,000 shares in the company, valued at $83,055,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lisa Butler sold 34,968 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total value of $338,490.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at $399,919.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,261,253 shares of company stock worth $39,657,592. Corporate insiders own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

