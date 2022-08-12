Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) Lowered by Analyst

Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Lightning eMotors in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.24). The consensus estimate for Lightning eMotors’ current full-year earnings is ($1.07) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Lightning eMotors’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.69) EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ZEV. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lightning eMotors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.88.

Shares of Lightning eMotors stock opened at $3.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.56 million, a PE ratio of -20.78 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 10.63, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. Lightning eMotors has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.27.

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. Lightning eMotors had a negative return on equity of 528.80% and a negative net margin of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 million.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors in the fourth quarter worth $21,102,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lightning eMotors by 29.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,219,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,651,000 after acquiring an additional 504,245 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lightning eMotors by 229.8% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 937,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 653,497 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West purchased a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors during the second quarter worth about $1,966,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Lightning eMotors by 58.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 249,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 91,803 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd Rosella sold 29,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total transaction of $103,646.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,140,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,882,051.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells zero-emission commercial fleet vehicles and powertrains to commercial fleets, large enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, and governments in the United States. It offers zero-emission class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles.

