Webster Financial Co. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.41 Per Share (NYSE:WBS)

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Webster Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 11th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.41 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.34. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Webster Financial’s current full-year earnings is $5.36 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Webster Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $5.58 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.45 EPS.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Webster Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Webster Financial from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Compass Point decreased their price objective on Webster Financial to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.25.

Webster Financial Trading Up 1.7 %

WBS stock opened at $48.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.01. Webster Financial has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $607.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.36 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 20.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 51.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Webster Financial news, insider Javier L. Evans sold 1,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total value of $48,149.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,070.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Webster Financial news, COO Luis Massiani sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $371,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,099,611.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Javier L. Evans sold 1,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $48,149.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,070.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Webster Financial in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Webster Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 45.99% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.