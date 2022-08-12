Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) Decreased by Wedbush

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SciPlay in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 11th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.23. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for SciPlay’s current full-year earnings is $0.93 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for SciPlay’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $158.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.24 million. SciPlay had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 2.94%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SCPL. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of SciPlay in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial raised SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on SciPlay from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on SciPlay to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SciPlay has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.07.

NASDAQ SCPL opened at $12.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.21. SciPlay has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $22.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.14.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCPL. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SciPlay in the first quarter valued at $659,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in SciPlay by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 37,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in SciPlay during the 4th quarter valued at about $803,000. Berry Street Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,445,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 111,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 11,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live.

