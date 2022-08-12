Analysts Set Expectations for The Wendy’s Company’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:WEN)

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wendy’s in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Wendy’s’ current full-year earnings is $0.82 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Wendy’s’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on WEN. TheStreet downgraded Wendy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Wedbush upped their price target on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.28.

Wendy’s Stock Performance

Shares of WEN stock opened at $21.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. Wendy’s has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $24.48.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Wendy’s had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The company had revenue of $537.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wendy’s

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,683,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,024 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,018,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,989,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,109,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,352,000 after acquiring an additional 601,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JCP Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,737,000. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 56.82%.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

