Vivid Seats Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share (NASDAQ:SEAT)

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vivid Seats in a report issued on Tuesday, August 9th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Vivid Seats’ current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Vivid Seats’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Get Vivid Seats alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SEAT. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Vivid Seats from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Vivid Seats from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Vivid Seats from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Vivid Seats from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vivid Seats has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Vivid Seats Stock Performance

SEAT stock opened at $9.26 on Friday. Vivid Seats has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $14.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.19 and its 200 day moving average is $9.41.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Vivid Seats had a net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $130.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.05 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vivid Seats

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the fourth quarter valued at about $566,382,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Vivid Seats in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,617,000. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in Vivid Seats in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,169,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vivid Seats in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,871,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,923,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

Vivid Seats Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vivid Seats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivid Seats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.