Wedbush Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA)

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Verona Pharma in a report released on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.32). The consensus estimate for Verona Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.47) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Verona Pharma’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VRNA. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Verona Pharma from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.

NASDAQ:VRNA opened at $11.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.34 million, a P/E ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.99. Verona Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $14.69.

In other news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 600,000 shares of Verona Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,263,560 shares in the company, valued at $26,711,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 674,824 shares of company stock valued at $1,102,377. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRNA. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verona Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Verona Pharma during the first quarter valued at $1,841,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

