Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Boosted by Analyst

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.24) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.32). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($4.90) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.97) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.78) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.78) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.47) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush cut their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen initiated coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cowen began coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals to $57.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.38.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 8.7 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

NASDAQ ZNTL opened at $28.08 on Friday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $17.33 and a 12-month high of $87.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.88.

In other news, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $751,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,307,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 25,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $751,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,307,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,000,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,710 shares of company stock valued at $953,084. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZNTL. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $464,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 387.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 117,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,865,000 after acquiring an additional 93,289 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1,082.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.