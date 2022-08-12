Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.38) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.38) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.37). The consensus estimate for Recursion Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.39) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Recursion Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.37) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.50) EPS.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $5.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.90 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,294.12% and a negative return on equity of 42.90%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 18th.

NASDAQ:RXRX opened at $11.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.28 and its 200-day moving average is $8.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.18 and a beta of -0.48. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.92 and a 1-year high of $29.40.

In other news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 36,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total value of $349,469.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 541,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,141,957.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,629 shares of company stock valued at $927,063. 22.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RXRX. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 188,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 64,774 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,535,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,640,000 after buying an additional 399,018 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 169,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 42,311 shares in the last quarter. 55.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

