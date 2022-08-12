Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Issued By B. Riley

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Wireless Telecom Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 10th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for Wireless Telecom Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Wireless Telecom Group’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Wireless Telecom Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

Wireless Telecom Group Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN WTT opened at $1.45 on Friday. Wireless Telecom Group has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $2.68. The company has a market cap of $33.31 million, a P/E ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.56.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 million. Wireless Telecom Group had a net margin of 22.83% and a negative return on equity of 2.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wireless Telecom Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wireless Telecom Group stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT – Get Rating) by 146.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,915 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,189 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Wireless Telecom Group worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 36.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wireless Telecom Group

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company also engages in development, testing, and deployment of wireless technology.

