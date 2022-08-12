Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tyra Biosciences in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.38) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.27). The consensus estimate for Tyra Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.40) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tyra Biosciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.67) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.39) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.50) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.90) EPS.

Get Tyra Biosciences alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Tyra Biosciences Stock Up 1.0 %

Institutional Trading of Tyra Biosciences

NASDAQ:TYRA opened at $11.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.64. The stock has a market cap of $462.29 million and a PE ratio of -6.59. Tyra Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.93 and a fifty-two week high of $31.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 0.5% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 266,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,559 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Tyra Biosciences by 48.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 10,045 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tyra Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor resistance and enhance outcomes for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidate is TYRA-300, a selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR)3 for the treatment of muscle invasive bladder cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tyra Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyra Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.