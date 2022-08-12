Brokers Issue Forecasts for Taseko Mines Limited’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Taseko Mines in a report released on Tuesday, August 9th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Taseko Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Taseko Mines’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

TGB has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.40 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities dropped their price target on Taseko Mines from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taseko Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.56.

NYSEAMERICAN TGB opened at $1.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.26. Taseko Mines has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $329.33 million, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 2.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGB. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 18.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,913,714 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $18,139,000 after buying an additional 1,240,532 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Taseko Mines by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,387,240 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,195,000 after purchasing an additional 92,800 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 88.1% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,462,532 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $14,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027,636 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 14.4% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,515,498 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 693,195 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 7,437.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,464,409 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,712 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.95% of the company’s stock.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

