Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Stella-Jones Inc. Decreased by Analyst (TSE:SJ)

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stella-Jones in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the company will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.98. The consensus estimate for Stella-Jones’ current full-year earnings is $3.73 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stella-Jones’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.81 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$56.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stella-Jones in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$49.43.

Stella-Jones Price Performance

Stella-Jones stock opened at C$39.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$34.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$36.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.12. The stock has a market cap of C$2.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87. Stella-Jones has a 12-month low of C$30.54 and a 12-month high of C$46.51.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.66 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$651.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$568.57 million.

Stella-Jones Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. Stella-Jones’s payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

About Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge and crossing timbers, foundation and marine piling, construction timbers, crane mats, fence posts, and highway guardrail posts; and coal tar-based products.

