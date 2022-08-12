National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Osisko Gold Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$59.40 million during the quarter.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on OR. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Eight Capital boosted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Osisko Gold Royalties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.28.

TSE OR opened at C$13.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$13.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.86, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12 month low of C$11.90 and a 12 month high of C$18.59. The company has a market cap of C$2.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -66.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -106.97%.

In other news, Director Charles Elijah Page sold 28,300 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.57, for a total transaction of C$412,331.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$392,151.55.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

