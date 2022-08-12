Lundin Gold Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:LUG)

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lundin Gold in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Lundin Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.89 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lundin Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on LUG. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Cormark upped their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Lundin Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$13.03.

TSE LUG opened at C$9.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$2.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.14. Lundin Gold has a 1-year low of C$7.80 and a 1-year high of C$12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.93, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$9.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.97.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

