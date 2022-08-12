Raymond James Weighs in on Minto Apartment’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:MI)

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Minto Apartment in a report released on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now expects that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.23. Raymond James also issued estimates for Minto Apartment’s FY2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Minto Apartment in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?.

